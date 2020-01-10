Head to Head Survey: Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) vs. Corecivic (NYSE:CXW)

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) and Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cousins Properties and Corecivic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties $475.21 million 12.44 $79.16 million $2.52 15.99 Corecivic $1.84 billion 1.01 $159.21 million $2.31 6.74

Corecivic has higher revenue and earnings than Cousins Properties. Corecivic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cousins Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cousins Properties has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corecivic has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cousins Properties and Corecivic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties 0 0 3 0 3.00 Corecivic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cousins Properties presently has a consensus price target of $31.67, indicating a potential downside of 21.40%. Given Cousins Properties’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cousins Properties is more favorable than Corecivic.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.5% of Cousins Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Corecivic shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cousins Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Corecivic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cousins Properties and Corecivic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties 9.50% 1.55% 1.02% Corecivic 9.57% 14.02% 5.27%

Dividends

Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Corecivic pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Cousins Properties pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Corecivic pays out 76.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cousins Properties has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Corecivic has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

About Corecivic

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. We are a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the nation's largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. We also believe we are the largest private owner of real estate used by U.S. government agencies. The Company has been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 35 years. Our employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good.

