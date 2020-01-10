Analysts Expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $541.65 Million

Brokerages expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report sales of $541.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $530.04 million to $548.70 million. LHC Group posted sales of $509.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $142.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $145.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 28,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 159,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.