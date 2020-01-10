Analysts Expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $541.65 Million

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report sales of $541.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $530.04 million to $548.70 million. LHC Group posted sales of $509.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $142.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $145.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 28,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 159,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Landec Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts
Landec Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on State Street Corp’s FY2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on State Street Corp’s FY2020 Earnings
Krystal Biotech Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub
Krystal Biotech Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub
Lattice Semiconductor Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Lattice Semiconductor Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
BidaskClub Upgrades MediciNova to Sell
BidaskClub Upgrades MediciNova to Sell
Guaranty Federal Bancshares Downgraded by ValuEngine
Guaranty Federal Bancshares Downgraded by ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report