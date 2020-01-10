Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) & DATATRAK International (NASDAQ:DTRK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) and DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Carbonite and DATATRAK International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbonite -5.55% 22.46% 5.19% DATATRAK International 3.85% 37.64% 4.04%

Carbonite has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DATATRAK International has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Carbonite shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Carbonite shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carbonite and DATATRAK International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbonite $296.41 million 2.71 $7.56 million $1.25 18.38 DATATRAK International $7.45 million 1.74 $160,000.00 N/A N/A

Carbonite has higher revenue and earnings than DATATRAK International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Carbonite and DATATRAK International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbonite 1 9 1 0 2.00 DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carbonite presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.26%. Given Carbonite’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Carbonite is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Summary

Carbonite beats DATATRAK International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. The company's solutions also comprise Carbonite Server, an all-in-one server protection solution for physical, virtual, and legacy systems that deploys in an organization's onsite environment and store copies on a local target and direct to the secure Carbonite cloud; Carbonite Availability that keeps critical business systems available on Windows and Linux servers; and Carbonite Recover, a solution that securely replicates critical systems from an organization's primary environment to the cloud. In addition, it offers Carbonite Migrate, which migrates physical, virtual, and cloud workloads over any distance with minimal risk and near-zero downtime; and Carbonite Email Archiving that provides MailStore offerings designed to meet the specific email archiving needs of customers in terms of performance, stability, functionality, and simplicity. The company provides its solutions through distributors, value-added resellers, managed service providers, and global systems integrators. Carbonite, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc., a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. Its products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates. The company also provides DATATRAK Clinical Consulting Services, such as training, support, learning center, Software as a Service hosting, standards, and trial design services. It serves contract research organizations, pharma and biotech companies, and clinical trial device companies. DATATRAK International, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

