Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will announce sales of $98.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accuray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.50 million to $99.40 million. Accuray reported sales of $102.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Accuray will report full year sales of $414.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $414.40 million to $414.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $432.18 million, with estimates ranging from $431.76 million to $432.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Accuray.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Accuray had a negative return on equity of 35.92% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $89.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.34 million.

BidaskClub lowered Accuray from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $2.61 on Friday. Accuray has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.26 million, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07.

In other news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 17,587 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $50,650.56. Also, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,563 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $28,520.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,663 shares of company stock valued at $169,767 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,854,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 585,024 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

