$443.06 Million in Sales Expected for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) to post $443.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $442.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $443.40 million. Dropbox posted sales of $375.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Macquarie dropped coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

In other Dropbox news, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $158,410.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $56,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,885. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 203.0% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 203.0% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 203.0% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 42.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $18.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

