Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $942.03 Million

Analysts expect Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) to post $942.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $940.00 million and the highest is $944.70 million. Sabre posted sales of $923.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year sales of $3.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sabre.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Sabre had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sabre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.31.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.75. Sabre has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $384,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,655.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $480,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,939.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,244 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sabre by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,745,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,154,000 after acquiring an additional 40,205 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sabre by 11.6% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,417,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,531,000 after buying an additional 354,913 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sabre by 11.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,995,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,505,000 after buying an additional 304,708 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Sabre by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,434,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,044,000 after buying an additional 56,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Sabre by 0.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,324,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,615,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabre (SABR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.