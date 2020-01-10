$88.70 Million in Sales Expected for PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) to announce $88.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.29 million. PBF Logistics posted sales of $80.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full year sales of $336.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $333.32 million to $341.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $360.28 million, with estimates ranging from $350.27 million to $366.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 65.51%. The business had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBFX. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBFX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PBF Logistics by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in PBF Logistics by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PBF Logistics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PBF Logistics by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBFX opened at $20.78 on Friday. PBF Logistics has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

