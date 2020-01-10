Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KRA. Macquarie set a $33.00 price target on Kraton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kraton from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Get Kraton alerts:

NYSE:KRA opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.34. Kraton has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.98.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $444.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.49 million. Kraton had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kraton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kraton news, SVP Melinda Scissors Conley sold 4,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $115,515.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,353 shares in the company, valued at $857,505.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 39,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $965,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,230 shares of company stock worth $1,184,927 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Kraton in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Kraton in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kraton by 838.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kraton by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraton by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.