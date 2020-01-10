Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

KGC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

KGC opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60 and a beta of -0.15. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $877.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.75 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 220,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 34,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

