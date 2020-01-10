City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

NYSE:CIO opened at $13.24 on Friday. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 79,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 44,846 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 499.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 253,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 39,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (?NRA?).

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.