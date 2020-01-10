City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
CIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.
NYSE:CIO opened at $13.24 on Friday. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16.
About City Office REIT
City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (?NRA?).
See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.