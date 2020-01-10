Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of BRBMF opened at $3.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Big Rock Brewery has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $5.40.

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%.

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers and ciders in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of ales and lagers, and seasonal beers and ciders under the Alberta Genuine Draft, Alta Light, Big Rock Grill, Big Rock Honey Brown Lager, Dunkelweizen, Eddies, Grasshopper Ale, Magpie Rye Ale, McNally's Extra Ale, Scottish Style Heavy Ale, Warthog Ale, Rock Creek, and Traditional Ale names.

