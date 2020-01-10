Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Civeo stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Civeo has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Civeo will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 148.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 44,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

