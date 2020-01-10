Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.25.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 228,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,063,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 17.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,232,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,996,000 after purchasing an additional 69,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 17.2% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

