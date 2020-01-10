MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Company?s principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of MAG opened at $10.76 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

In related news, insider Berrie David 1,360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 9,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 314,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 995.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MAG Silver (MAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.