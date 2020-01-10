Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOOS. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.48.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $31.67 and a twelve month high of $59.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.81.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Canada Goose had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.67%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Canada Goose by 16.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 504.7% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,210,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. 56.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

