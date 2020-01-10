Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ENIA opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.59. Enel Americas has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25.

Get Enel Americas alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Enel Americas by 834.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Enel Americas by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 473,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 12,956 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Americas during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Americas during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Americas during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.