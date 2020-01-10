AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

AIQUY has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average is $27.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 6.3% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 95,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,692,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,268,000 after buying an additional 21,798 shares during the period. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

