AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
AIQUY has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.
Shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average is $27.29.
About AIR LIQUIDE/ADR
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.
