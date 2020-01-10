Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HUD. Bank of America cut Hudson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hudson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

NYSE:HUD opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. Hudson has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $16.95.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.87 million. Hudson had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hudson will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hudson by 729.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Hudson in the second quarter valued at $45,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Hudson by 36.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

