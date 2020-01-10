Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HUD. Bank of America cut Hudson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hudson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.
NYSE:HUD opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. Hudson has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $16.95.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hudson by 729.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Hudson in the second quarter valued at $45,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Hudson by 36.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.96% of the company’s stock.
Hudson Company Profile
Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.
Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.