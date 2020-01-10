NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASB stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. NASB Financial has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $322.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of -0.10.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.20 million during the quarter.

NASB Financial, Inc operates as the unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, which include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, brokered accounts, and certificates of deposit.

