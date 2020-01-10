Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Dynasil Co. of America stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. Dynasil Co. of America has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 million, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Dynasil Co. of America

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors.

