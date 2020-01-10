Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Dynasil Co. of America stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. Dynasil Co. of America has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 million, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
About Dynasil Co. of America
