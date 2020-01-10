Piper Sandler Weighs in on Philip Morris International Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Philip Morris International in a report released on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.59. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s FY2020 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

PM has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

PM stock opened at $88.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $67.83 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $846,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,051,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,542,000 after acquiring an additional 43,846 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,920,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,750,000 after acquiring an additional 723,701 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 157,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Earnings History and Estimates for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

