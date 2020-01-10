Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for GP Strategies Corp Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:GPX)

GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of GP Strategies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GP Strategies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.77 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 1.08%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GPX. ValuEngine raised GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

GPX opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. GP Strategies has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $230.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other GP Strategies news, insider Hoskins Philip 1,435,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 163,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

