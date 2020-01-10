Capital One Financial Weighs in on Agree Realty Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agree Realty in a research report issued on Monday, January 6th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.28 million.

ADC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

ADC stock opened at $69.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Agree Realty has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $79.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 98.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 127.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.55 per share, with a total value of $34,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,803.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 1,273 shares of company stock valued at $89,782 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 82.11%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

