William Blair Comments on SmileDirectClub’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SmileDirectClub in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SDC. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

SDC stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $21.10.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. SmileDirectClub’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $249,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

