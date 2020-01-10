Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microchip Technology in a research report issued on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MCHP. ValuEngine raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

MCHP stock opened at $110.32 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $110.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 512.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 732.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

