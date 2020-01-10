Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Microchip Technology in a report released on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $110.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.93. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $110.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 63,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 14,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,411.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 51,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

