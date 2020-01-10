Estee Lauder Companies Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share (NYSE:EL)

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Estee Lauder Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.68. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the subject of several other reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target (down from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.38.

EL opened at $211.96 on Thursday. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $121.47 and a 1-year high of $212.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.07.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

In other news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $555,733.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,895,615.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 41,387.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,343,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,750,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,751 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,836,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 2,413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,669,000 after purchasing an additional 370,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,300,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,915,000 after purchasing an additional 334,467 shares in the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.