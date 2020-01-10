Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth approximately $4,076,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,335,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 320,917 shares during the period.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

