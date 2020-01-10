Brokers Set Expectations for Bill.com Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bill.com in a research note issued on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bill.com’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

NYSE:BILL opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $41.75.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

