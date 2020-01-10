Stuart Olson Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (TSE:SOX)

Stuart Olson Inc (TSE:SOX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Stuart Olson in a research report issued on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stuart Olson’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Stuart Olson alerts:

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$243.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.75 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Stuart Olson from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Stuart Olson from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Stuart Olson from C$3.75 to C$1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 target price on shares of Stuart Olson in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Stuart Olson from C$3.25 to C$1.60 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.73.

SOX stock opened at C$1.84 on Thursday. Stuart Olson has a fifty-two week low of C$1.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $51.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34.

About Stuart Olson

Stuart Olson Inc provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company's Buildings Group segment provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build services for schools, hospitals, and high-rise buildings; and provision of management, estimating, accounting, site management, field workers, and equipment in order to complete projects.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Stuart Olson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stuart Olson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.