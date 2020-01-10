Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for NortonLifeLock Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of NortonLifeLock in a report issued on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NortonLifeLock’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NLOK. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.28.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth $1,127,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $1,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.