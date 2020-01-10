Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for NortonLifeLock Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of NortonLifeLock in a report issued on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NortonLifeLock’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NLOK. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.28.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth $1,127,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $1,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Earnings History and Estimates for NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Microchip Technology Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
Microchip Technology Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
Estee Lauder Companies Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share
Estee Lauder Companies Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Reduced by Analyst
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Reduced by Analyst
Brokers Set Expectations for Bill.com Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Brokers Set Expectations for Bill.com Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Stuart Olson Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Stuart Olson Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for NortonLifeLock Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer
Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for NortonLifeLock Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report