Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NYCB. ValuEngine raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens set a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.78.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $260.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 57.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 74.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 34.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

