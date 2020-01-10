Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bill.com Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Bill.com in a research report issued on Monday, January 6th. William Blair analyst B. Suri anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Bill.com’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of BILL opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. Bill.com has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $41.75.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

