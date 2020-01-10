National Bank Financial Weighs in on Aecon Group Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Aecon Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

ARE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on Aecon Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.29.

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$17.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.39. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$16.62 and a 1-year high of C$21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.57.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.27%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

