VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for VICI Properties in a research note issued on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Citigroup raised shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.95.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 83.01, a current ratio of 83.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 66.78%. The firm had revenue of $222.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $6,612,000. Cooperman Leon G bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $8,816,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 43.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 201,694 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 49.2% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 18.8% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,036,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,881,000 after purchasing an additional 321,745 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.22%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

