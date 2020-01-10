Canadian National Railway to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CNI. Stephens downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $137.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.17.

NYSE:CNI opened at $92.04 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $78.40 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,676.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 45.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

