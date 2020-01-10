Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

EPD has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

NYSE:EPD opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 41,620,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,201,581,000 after buying an additional 431,656 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 22,050,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $636,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,438,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $618,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,431 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,911,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $540,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3,750.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,978,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $490,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537,844 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 322,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $8,359,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

