Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Hancock Whitney Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a report released on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HWC. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens set a $41.00 target price on Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.49. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $44.74.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $228,382.50. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $85,054.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,821.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 53.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 44.8% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 51.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 12.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.