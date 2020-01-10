Imperial Capital Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Madison Square Garden in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.86. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.00.

MSG stock opened at $298.64 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden has a 1-year low of $247.57 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.17 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.61.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.29) by ($1.07). Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $214.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 707.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 293.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,559,000 after acquiring an additional 140,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

