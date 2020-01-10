GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) versus Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) Financial Review

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GSX Techedu and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSX Techedu $59.20 million 100.36 $2.93 million N/A N/A Bright Scholar Education Holdngs $358.25 million 3.15 $33.70 million $0.30 30.37

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has higher revenue and earnings than GSX Techedu.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of GSX Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of GSX Techedu shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GSX Techedu and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSX Techedu 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bright Scholar Education Holdngs 1 1 0 0 1.50

GSX Techedu currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.86%. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a consensus target price of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 3.18%. Given Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bright Scholar Education Holdngs is more favorable than GSX Techedu.

Profitability

This table compares GSX Techedu and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSX Techedu N/A N/A N/A Bright Scholar Education Holdngs 9.49% 8.72% 4.99%

Summary

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs beats GSX Techedu on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc. operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams. In addition, it offers personal interest courses, such as yoga, fashion, guitar, and Chinese calligraphy. Further, the company provides other courses, including offline business consulting courses, which target principals and other officers of private education institutions who want to enhance management skills; and operate Weishi, an interactive learning platform on Weixin. As of March 31, 2019, it had 169 instructors and 522 tutors. The company was formerly known as BaiJiaHuLian Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to GSX Techedu Inc. in January 2019. GSX Techedu Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. GSX Techedu Inc. is a subsidiary of Ebetter International Group Limited.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 68 schools across 8 provinces in China. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.

