Head to Head Contrast: Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) and Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Severn Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Camden National and Severn Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden National 0 2 0 0 2.00 Severn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Camden National presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.26%. Given Camden National’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Camden National is more favorable than Severn Bancorp.

Dividends

Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Severn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Camden National pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden National has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Camden National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Camden National and Severn Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National $189.55 million 3.65 $53.07 million $3.39 13.45 Severn Bancorp $46.44 million 2.55 $8.57 million N/A N/A

Camden National has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.4% of Camden National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of Severn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Camden National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Severn Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Camden National and Severn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National 27.02% 12.27% 1.27% Severn Bancorp 19.19% 9.61% 1.10%

Summary

Camden National beats Severn Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also originates single family and multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, business loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, and commercial real estate properties; and commercial lending to the small business medical field, including dentists, optometrists, and veterinarians. As of December 31, 2018, the Bank had 60 branches in 16 counties; 71 ATMs; commercial loan production offices in Manchester and Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and a mortgage loan production office in Braintree, Massachusetts. In addition, the company provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of investment management, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, and wealth management services, as well as serves as trustee. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land acquisition, and development loans for the construction of one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans; land loans; residential lot loans; business and commercial loans; and home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans. The company also offers cash management, ATM, credit and debit card, safe deposit box, Internet and telephone banking, and other products and services. In addition, it provides commercial real estate brokerage and property management services, as well as acquires real estate for syndication and investment purposes. The company operates through five branches in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. Severn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.