Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $187.10 and last traded at $186.10, with a volume of 1438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.65.

The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HELE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $206.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 9,811.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.56.

Helen of Troy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

