Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) will report sales of $149.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmer Bros’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.30 million. Farmer Bros reported sales of $159.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmer Bros will report full year sales of $579.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $570.60 million to $588.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $601.50 million, with estimates ranging from $577.29 million to $625.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $138.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.14 million.

FARM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmer Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Farmer Bros from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Farmer Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Farmer Bros currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Farmer Bros by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Farmer Bros by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Farmer Bros by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Farmer Bros by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Farmer Bros stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. Farmer Bros has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $232.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

