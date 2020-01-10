Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.85 Million

Brokerages expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to announce $134.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.06 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported sales of $127.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year sales of $467.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $466.70 million to $469.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $505.35 million, with estimates ranging from $496.30 million to $510.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The business had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on RUTH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $22.06 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 46.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

