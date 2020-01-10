UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $215.22 and last traded at $212.35, with a volume of 21773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.53.

The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.51. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. UniFirst’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.87. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.71.

About UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

