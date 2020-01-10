Brokerages Expect Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $894.26 Million

Brokerages expect Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) to post sales of $894.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $933.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $878.70 million. Scientific Games reported sales of $885.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. Scientific Games had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Scientific Games’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGMS. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

In other news, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 32,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $928,973.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 198.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 102,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 68,460 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 14.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 50,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 79.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 138,282 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 70.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

