ValuEngine Lowers Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) to Strong Sell

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $88.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $67.83 and a one year high of $92.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 23,232.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,295,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824,567 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,485,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,619,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,264 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

