ValuEngine Lowers Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) to Strong Sell

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.
Shares of NYSE PM opened at $88.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $67.83 and a one year high of $92.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.05.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 23,232.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,295,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824,567 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,485,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,619,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,264 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
