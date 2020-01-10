Ryder System (NYSE:R) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

R has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cfra downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of R stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.44. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.85. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director E Follin Smith purchased 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.53. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,543.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ryder System by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.