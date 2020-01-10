Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAR. Compass Point upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.39.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $26.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.65. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $26.39.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 51.00% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider (Tony) Kiernan Anthony acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $61,360.00. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at about $2,681,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.2% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 830,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth about $290,000. 19.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.