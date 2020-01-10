Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

THG opened at $137.95 on Friday. Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $107.39 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.33 and a 200-day moving average of $132.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total transaction of $86,192.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,671.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.